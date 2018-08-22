Spike Lee Helms New Prince Music Video

Hot on the heels of releasing his latest masterpiece, BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee has directed a music video set to an archival Prince track.

The song, "Mary Don't You Weep," is a stripped-down, soulful piano ballad, and is part of an upcoming posthumous live collection, called Piano & A Microphone: 1983, arriving September 21. Prince recorded what would become this album during a rehearsal at his home studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota in 1983.

In a Rolling Stone interview about BlacKkKlansman, Lee said of the song: ""Prince wanted me to have that song, I don't care what nobody says. My brother Prince wanted me to have that song. For this film. There's no other explanation to me."

The video features scenes from the incendiary film, which is something that you should run (and not walk) to if you still haven't seen it.

Photo via Getty