When it comes designing for her namesake denim label based in Amsterdam, Sophie Hardeman is all about defying convention. For her fall 2019 collection, the designer's deconstructed, gender-fluid clothes applied "a Harde-core approach to modern love" to its brand ethos. Because, like love, good jeans are hard to find, the designer hosted a speed-dating event at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles to streamline the process.

Showcasing their seventh collection aptly titled, "Hard Love," the looks made up of "swirly denim dreams and knotty knots set the tone for a contemporary approach to love." With tie-dye tops and pinstripe jeans as the new date-night staples, the interactive presentation set models up as the cast of contenders to choose from for a shot at love.

The seductive invitation read, "Are you ready to turn a new leaf? Happiness is right around the corner!" Like the feverish feeling of adolescent love, Hardeman promises its clothes are surely "embracing you with fluffy fabrics and Knitty knits."