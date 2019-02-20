When it comes to channeling the hopefully imminent arrival of summer, there's no better place to start than your wardrobe. Buying swimsuits in the middle of February, or purchasing a pair of mules even though your heels won't see sunlight for months can be a cathartic ritual, one that reminds us that going outside won't always be a painful experience. In light of this, Simon Miller debuted their first-ever footwear collection, and the color palette alone makes summer feel like it's just around the corner.

The creative forces behind Simon Miller, Chelsea Hansford and Daniel Corrigan, know a thing or two about leather accessories. Known for their 'Bonsai' and 'Birch' bag styles, the LA-based brand has developed a loyal following for their use of color and elegant simplicity, two elements they bring to their footwear launch.





Tapping into a nostalgic, bold color palette influenced by the paint jobs on '60s and '70s-era Porsches, the six new statement sandals embody the brand's California roots and coastal aesthetic. The bright oranges, royal blues and neon greens are complimented by glimmers of metallic silvers and transparent straps. In addition to more classic styles, the brand pays tribute to the iconic '90s platform slide with their Blackout Platform ($490), which will easily translate from daytime to night.

The collection also includes the Beep Thong ($370), a sandaled kitten heel in a range of colors, a flat slide, a Birkenstock-esque chunky slide, and two different heels.