After over two years together, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are apparently talking "seriously about getting engaged," and that marriage is "a real possibility."
According to multiple sources who spoke to Us Weekly, the couple are contemplating marriage, with one insider adding that the two, "look at each other as life partners."
No word yet on what Richie's dad, Lionel, thinks about their plans, however the publication notes that Disick has the "full support" of ex Kourtney Kardashian.
The source also added that even given their 16-year age difference, Disick and Richie "are in a great place and stronger than ever."
"Not only [is Kourtney] unbothered by the idea of them getting engaged," another source said, before adding that Richie is "really so good with his kids" and "has a good friendship and relationship with Kourtney."
