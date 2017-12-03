In a technicolor pop world of fluffy clouds, candy colored dresses and pink hair, the women of Saturday Night Live along with guest host and Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan addressed the prevalence of sexual assault in women's lives with "Welcome to Hell."

The video is a cheeky reminder to men at large that though they may be shocked by the constant stream of sexual harassment allegations flooding out of every industry, women have been living in the reality of this hell since the beginning of time.

"Now House of Cards is ruined, and that really sucks," sings Ronan. "But here's a list of stuff that's ruined for us." The list includes Uber, drinking, vans, parking, walking, and of course, nighttime. Leslie Jones also joins the sketch to remind us that women of color face sexual assault and harassment at much higher rates.

See the whole sketch below:

Image via Youtube