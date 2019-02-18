Yesterday in London, Riccardo Tisci presented his second collection for Burberry, titled "Tempest" — perhaps a reference to all things terrifying and Brexit-y — to great aplomb. The critically lauded collection shook up the historical fashion house, with references to modern streetwear and '90s London clubgear.

The models' hair was wrapped into tight ballet buns, leaving the focus on the hair expertly wrapped around their foreheads. It is a take on hair that Black and Latinx people have sported for years and years — celebrities like TLC's Chili, FKA twigs, and Rihanna have all worn glorious versions of the style. Influencers like Uglyworldwide (aka Jazzelle Zanaughtti) and New York's Harajuku have worn particularly innovative takes on baby hairs. It's a look that Tisci himself seems to be fond of — he used it when designing for Givenchy as well. Maybe Burberry will release their own hair gel.