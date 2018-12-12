When we look back at the revival of the early-2000s aesthetic in fashion, art, music, and beyond, we should point to Princess Gollum as being ahead of the curve. Quickly labeled an 'it'-girl, Josephine Lee has proven that she is so much more than on trend. Princess Gollum's avant-garde blend of metalcore with an alien etherealness is unique in that it hearkens back to early days spent scrolling Fall Out Boy forums and pirating a copy of Hellraiser off MegaVideo when the internet's coming of age collided with angsty teens going through the same.

What started out initially as an editorial blossomed into a full blown collaboration with the Los Angeles brand, WHOLE. Featuring an embroidered design on black and white thermals, the collab leans into a DIY punk look with a polished edge. "I think Princess Gollum isn't only the 'it' girl, she's EVERYTHING," says Josh Scholl of WHOLE about his muse. "The girl just exudes art in all that she does and was happy to have her improve my line."