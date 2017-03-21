In anticipation of her debut album I, songstress Niia strips her pop-infused track "Hurt You First" to its bare bones in this lush, live studio version. Channeling influences from the likes of Carole King and Fiona Apple, this revamped track takes audiences through pages of Niia's diary as she battles both the fear of heartbreak and the desperation to keep her relationship alive.

"It's about the idea of being a girl and dealing with what it's like to be in a relationship now," Niia says about the track. "It plays into my insecurities of being in a relationship that I care about, asking 'How do you get through all the shit?'"

The singer recently modeled in our Pedro Almodóvar homage fashion story in our "Outspoken Issue," further cementing her bona fides as a singer/songwriter/model triple threat. Give the clip a watch, below.





Stream and purchase "Hurt Your First" HERE and check out her other recent track, "Last Night In Los Feliz" HERE.

