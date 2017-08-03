It might be considered an exaggeration to label Black Kids the most self aware band operating in the alt-pop landscape, but that is, without question, what they are.

In their psychedelic Kyp Malone-created visual (TV on the Radio) for "IFFY," Black Kids tell the story of perpetual romantic confusion with a quirky video collage. It's everything they are — fun, upbeat and well in-touch with it's own oddity.

""IFFY" is representative of what might be considered the closest thing we have to a 'signature sound' — wonky, bizarro top 40 from some derpy alternate universe," the band say of the track.

Embrace your weirdness with "IFFY" below, plus check out the Black Kids tour dates and don't forget to pre-order the band's new album Rookie here.