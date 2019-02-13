Who are the most romantic artists you can think of? Marvin Gaye? Elvis? Maxwell? Norah Jones? Try again.

This Valentine's Day, Pornhub wants you to snuggle up with your boo or enjoy a candlelit dinner to the dulcet tones of Lil Xan, PnB Rock, Lil AK, Asian Doll, 24hrs, MadeinTYO and Tekashi 6ix9ine, who recently pled guilty to nine federal crimes.

It's a six-track, all-original whirlwind of bedroom exploits. It has some incredibly romantic moments, like when 6ix raps "Beat the pussy/ put it on ice/ fuck around I'll make you my wife/ put you in a brand new ride" or when Xan pleads "please give me some brain." Swoon!

"To help ease the stress of planning the perfect Valentine's Day, we wanted to show our fans some love by curating an album so seductive that it would make Cupid himself blush — and is guaranteed to end your night with a bang," Corey Price, the Vice President of Pornhub, said in a press release. "With over 100 million people visiting Pornhub daily, we know what gets people in the mood. When you feel like the night is about to reach its crescendo, dim the lights and throw this album on. You'll thank us later."

Blac Chyna provides an intro skit: "I just wanna be satisfied/ I just want my pussy ate/ I want my ass ate... for hours/ I want to listen to like, good music/ I want to drink champagne."

Oh! Well, hopefully her new beau, Soulja Boy can provide.