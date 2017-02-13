Quelle surprise! Despite endeavoring to be woke for a hot min, Playboy have called "backsies!" in a big way after realizing that sex really does sell the most, after all.

A whole year after its decision to ban nudity to make Playboy more mainstream (read: $), the magazine has reversed its decision and will reintroduce nudity in its March/April 'Naked is Normal' issue that will address political movements like #freethenipple (read: $).

The magazine hit peak circulation in 1973 with approximately 7.2 million readers, whereas last year Playboy was reaching a cool 700,000.

Current creative director Cooper Hefner (son of Hugh) was reportedly not a fan of taking boobs and butts etc out of Playboy, which, prior to the ban, featured nude women since 1953.

"I'll be the first to admit the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Mr Hefner, wrote in a statement , when he really could have just said "lol jk".

"Nudity was never the problem, because nudity isn't a problem. Today, we're taking our identity back and rediscovering who we are...It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come."

We can expect all the naked women we were missing in Playboy's next issue, as well as interviews with several big names.



Goodbye forever, nude-less Playboy.





[h/t The Telegraph]

Image via Twitter