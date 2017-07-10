Playboi Carti has well and truly established himself as the breakout darling of 2017 and with a hit like "Magnolia", he's well on the well to becoming the sound of summer too.

"Magnolia" sees the young rapper in what appears to be Harlem, shooting at cops, in the club, riding with Rocky and of course, hiding rocks in his socks. While the whole guns/running from cops concept for rap videos is pretty played out by now, the cinematography of the visual is nonetheless still pretty impressive.

Check it below.