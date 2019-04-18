For New York-based multi-media artist and designer, Patrick Church, the entire world is a canvas. While the creative's graphic paintings have shown up on everything from bags to jeans and leather pieces, the London-bred, New York-based artist is still putting no limits on his expression.

In a three-way match made in heaven, Church is applying his punky, queer sensibility to the classic Repetto ballet flat in collaboration with Opening Ceremony. Launching today, the new shoe marries the designer's world of fine art with Opening Ceremony's eclectic spirit and Repetto's classic cool.

As a longtime supporter of the artist, Opening Ceremony was one of the first to carry his clothes two years ago and even hosted a presentation of his where he painted dresses live to the soundtrack of opera music.

Featuring his black and white painting, "All Over You" on the new Ballerina flat, the exclusive shoes embody themes of connection and relationships between people. He uses his signature bold brush strokes to depict the faces and figures that intertwine, highlighting his humanistic approach to art and an enduring quest to explore themes of individuality and expression.

Tonight, the artist is back at it, hitting Opening Ceremony's New York flagship store from 6 - 8 PM EST customizing shoes and bringing more life to his latest drop.

This Repetto x Patrick Church for Opening Ceremony shoe retails for $325 and will be exclusively available at Opening Ceremony and openingceremony.com starting today.