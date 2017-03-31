Blessed and very necessary Out Magazine has privileged us once again with their May "Storytellers" issue, which celebrates four incredible members LGBTQ community all fighting for LGBTQ issues to become a part of our daily rhetoric.

In a series of in-depth profiles for the magazine, actress Ellen Page, HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen, Transparent creator Jill Soloway and journalist Janet Mock, three queer and one transgender woman talk embracing their identity and ensuring the community is visible.

Not only are the Jill Greenberg-shot portraits truly beautiful, but each cover story offers a unique perspective on navigating prejudice to succeed professionally and personally as a perceived-'outsider' as well as their comittment to spearheading the "queer revolution". Head over to OUT.com to dive on into each profile.