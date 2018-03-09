The Cali chic set — Shaun Ross, Chance the Rapper, Tommy Dorfman (in twin Opening Ceremony tracksuits with husband Peter Zurkuhlen), Maya Rudolph, Diplo, Jamie Chung, Fred Armisen, Erin Wasson, Tallulah Belle Willis, Jason Schwartzman and Laverne Cox (in that iconic, patch-covered OC baseball jacket) — weaved between screaming kids in Mickey Mouse ears and tourists with Goofy fanny packs to enter Disneyland's "Mickey's Toontown," where OC staged its Spring '18 runway show. Each seat had a custom embroidered Mickey hat – Chance the Rapper strapped his over a grey felt Supreme cap – and a mini histoire of Disney replete, with a Q&A between OC designers/founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim with Mickey himself.

Running 38 minutes late (California time is akin to the fashion week clock — always running behind), the show kicked off with Holly Hobby-esque denim patch dresses, followed by explosions of pieced together flower prints, stripes and graphic sweaters worn with athletic-inspired jackets and pullovers with "Opening Ceremony" racing across chests and down arms and legs. The women strutted in cowboy-style boots that felt as if Nancy Sinatra raided the Maison Margiela archives. And the men's sparkly bejeweled Birkenstocks recalled Amanda Lepore on a bejeweling bender. Bright colors popped everywhere – apropos as Disneyland itself is a rainbow of fun – the "Happiest Place on Earth" as their tagline boasts.

After 21 looks, the lights dimmed and a marching band led by Mickey and Minnie hit the brick catwalk — an intro to OC's limited-edition capsule collection of Mickey-inspired pieces that coincides with Mr. Mouse's 90th birthday (he looks great for his age, btw). Think Mickey covered everything: hoodies, print dresses and tracksuits – all of which were sold ($64 for a tee, $795 for a quilted jacket) at gift kiosks outside the venue. Naturally, OC designers Leon and Lim took their bow with Mickey and Minnie amidst a hyped-up troupe of dancers that leapt and sashayed as if it was a flash mob Jazzercise party.

"This is my first time at Disneyland. I get very nauseous. I don't think I'll be going on any rides," Laverne Cox said after the show. What about the clothes? "Oh my Gosh — I loved Mickey and Minnie coming out and the marching band — the production value was amazing and the fact that we're at Disneyland! There were so many wonderful pieces — the hoods, the sweaters. I loved the stacked sneakers; it had a kind of early '90s throwback... wait.. not a throwback — a throw black. I made notes of everything I want."

Around 11 PM guests grabbed boozy drinks, Minnie Mouse ice cream cookie sandwiches, boxes of popcorn and pretzels then danced and shopped — way past the bedtime of most Mouseketeers.

Photography: David Vassalli