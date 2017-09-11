We at PAPER have always been a big fan of LA-based photographer Maggie West's work, from her series celebrating the wide range of the gender spectrum to one supporting Planned Parenthood LA. This time, she turned her glowing neon lens to a new cause, partnering with Amber Rose's third annual Slutwalk (September 30-October 1) to create an art installation that reflects the walk's themes of feminist empowerment, fighting rape culture, and encouraging body positivity and acceptance.

The piece, "98," will resemble a stained glass ceiling, featuring instead of the usual saints and martyrs seen in religious stained glass work, 40 images of modern womanhood shot in West's inimitable style. "Rather than be celebrated for their purity, this piece pays tribute to women's freedom to sexually express themselves and protest sexual violence," West says in her artist's statement. "The title is taken from a Department of Justice statistic that says every 98 seconds an American is sexually assaulted."

West tapped a remarkable bunch of subjects for "98," from RuPaul's Drag Race winner Alaska Thunderfuck to genderqueer artist Luka Fisher, to trans actress Trace Lysette, to body positivity activist and model Jazzmyne Robbins. "I wanted to participate in this series to exemplify that a woman can be powerful and confident in my sexuality without 'asking for it,'" Robbins notes about "98." "This was solely for me and my journey." "Diversity is a very important part of this project," West's statement notes. "All women (including queer women, transwomen, sex workers, etc.) have experienced the type of harassment, violence and discrimination Slutwalk was designed to protest." Check out the slideshow below to see all of West's models in their gorgeous, NSFW glory.