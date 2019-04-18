There's been much dispute over which day is actually National Send Nudes Day. Is it in May? October? Realistically, every day is National Send Nudes Day in the age of the Internet. But according to trusted resource Urban Dictionary, today is the official one: April 18 — an annual hoe-liday that's been active since at least 2016, judging by Twitter search results. Seriously, though, who creates these holidays? Not that we mind.

National Send Nudes Day is quite beautifully defined by Urban Dictionary contributor Franco Aurelio as "the day you send nudes to someone you feel comfortable with," going on to mention the people can send nudes to "boyfriend, girlfriend, best friend, side hoe, or even someone you have a thing with." The example sentence shows that sending nudes can, in fact, "make someone's day." Cute!

So you contort your naked body into titillating positions for mirror selfies taken in private (or in public, a la these heroic Ferris Wheel Dick-Suckers), and prepare to slide into the DMs of your latest obsessive crush, celeb you're fixing to bone, or current romantic interest(s). Just remember one thing: consent and respect are the sexiest things of all.

So if you're sending and receiving nudes today, we hope you're doing so responsibly (Don't you dare use AirDrop). Here's what the internet is saying about this special day. Happy Hoeing!

