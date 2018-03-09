Just because we knew you needed a saucy start to your weekend, here is supermodel Barbara Palvin dressing a dozen naked girls in lingerie.

Literally. The Spring '18 campaign video for the brand at the top of undergarment hierarchy, Agent Provocateur, sees Palvin head to "Hotel Au Naturel," clad in a trench coat, before revealing her lacy lingerie to naturist guests. "I'm going to show you something that's going to change your life forever," says Palvin to her fellow models. "Let's leave the '70s behind and jump into the now!" And, just as quickly as she arrived, Palvin is waved off by her grateful lingerie recipients.

While the tone is cheeky, the message is serious: women need reclaim their right to be sexual, and Palvin is staging a revolution. Shot by famed rock photographer, Anton Corbijn, the visual is objectively stunning — as are the pieces. You're going to want to get your hands on the heart-themed garter, bra and panty set STAT, as seen in PAPER's shoot with our forever muse, sexpert Karley Sciotino (of Slutever).

Check in to Hotel Au Naturel, below.