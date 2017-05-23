Migos has found themselves in boiling hot water multiple times this year for their perceived homophobia. First came their statements regarding iLoveMakonnen's sexuality in a Rolling Stone interview, then Quavo's misguided defense of those comments involving Frank Ocean, now reports have emerged the trio did not permit drag queens on stage during their performance of "Bon Appétit" with Katy Perry on the most recent episode of SNL.

World of Wonder, the production company that commissioned several of the drag queens to perform with Katy on Saturday, wrote on their website that while the drag queens were present for "Swish Swish", Migos were too uncomfortable for World of Wonder's performers on stage for "Bon Appétit" – despite Katy's intention to have the queens in both sets.

"I was one of the performers on that table with them the whole time, during the rehearsal for 3 days," a source said. "On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave. I wasn't on the set at the time, but we were asking what happened. They said it was because Migos doesn't feel comfortable with having drag queens there." Some queens were allegedly also unable to attend the after party, as per Migos request.

Nonetheless, World of Wonder has since deleted their post and refused comment when contacted, so we should take their claims with a grain of salt. While a cynic might attribute this move to the work of a quick-footed publicist, who's to say what really went down. Either way, it's looking pretty bad.

