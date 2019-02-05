Michelle Phan's New Lipstick Fights Child Sex Trafficking

With millions of fans on YouTube and a successful makeup subscription service, Ipsy, Michelle Phan has become a dominant figure in the beauty space. To augment this success, the makeup artist and entrepreneur has partnered with Love146, a non-profit that works to abolish child trafficking and exploitation across the world.

This Valentine's Day, Phan's beauty line Em Cosmetics will add a new shade to her existing Infinite Lip Clouds line. Aptly titled "Love," the bright red color will debut on February 14th and 100 percent of the profits are meant to benefit the international human rights organization.

Love146 was launched in 2002, after the founders went to an undercover investigation across South Asia to uncover child sex trafficking and learned how young girls were being sold for sex. "We're working to prevent child trafficking and exploitation, care for survivors, and empower a growing movement," their website says. "Love is the foundation of our motivation."

Em Cosmetics Infinite Lip Cloud in the shade "Love" ($20) will be available online Feb. 14. You can also learn more about their mission and donate to Love146's cause through their website.