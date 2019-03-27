Fashion
Film/TV

Meghan McCain: 'You Were at My Wedding Denise' Goes Viral

Sandra Song
10m

If you've been away from the internet for the past day or so, you may be wondering why exactly The View's Meghan McCain is trending. Well, the answer's easy: She obviously kicked off everyone's new favorite meme.

Last night, conservative commentator Denise C. McAllister — a contributor to The Federalist — decided to voice her distaste for The View.

"Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View?" McAllister wrote alongside an article that featured a photo of McCain. "It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation."

However, it appears that McAllister forgot about the fact that McCain's husband, Ben Domenech, co-founded the publication she works for — which means that she has rubbed elbows with The View co-host many a time.

Needless to say, McCain didn't take the criticism laying down. Instead, she decided to respond by writing, "You were at my wedding Denise..."

McAllister's response? "I think the photo on the story made it look like this was personally directed at you, Meghan," she backpedaled. "My comment was directed at The View and (those) who surround you. I don't even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy."

Talk about an awkward interaction. Thankfully though, some good did come from it, as Twitter has decided to rally around the retort.

And for her part, McCain also seems amused with the at-large reaction to her comeback. "'You were at my wedding, Denise...' can be everyone's clap back to everyone, everywhere, forever," she tweeted in response to an article in People about the interaction. "My gift to the internet. Thank you for the support."

Photo via Getty

