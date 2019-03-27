If you've been away from the internet for the past day or so, you may be wondering why exactly The View's Meghan McCain is trending. Well, the answer's easy: She obviously kicked off everyone's new favorite meme.

Last night, conservative commentator Denise C. McAllister — a contributor to The Federalist — decided to voice her distaste for The View.

"Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View?" McAllister wrote alongside an article that featured a photo of McCain. "It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation."

Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View? It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation. https://t.co/VMT4LtI1Ir via @ILMForg — DC McAllister (You were at MY wedding, Denise 😭) (@McAllisterDen) March 26, 2019

However, it appears that McAllister forgot about the fact that McCain's husband, Ben Domenech, co-founded the publication she works for — which means that she has rubbed elbows with The View co-host many a time.

Needless to say, McCain didn't take the criticism laying down. Instead, she decided to respond by writing, "You were at my wedding Denise..."

you were at my wedding Denise.... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019

McAllister's response? "I think the photo on the story made it look like this was personally directed at you, Meghan," she backpedaled. "My comment was directed at The View and (those) who surround you. I don't even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy."

I think the photo on the story made it look like this was personally directed at you, Meghan. My comment was directed at The View and the mental midgets who surround you. I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy. — DC McAllister (You were at MY wedding, Denise 😭) (@McAllisterDen) March 26, 2019

Talk about an awkward interaction. Thankfully though, some good did come from it, as Twitter has decided to rally around the retort.

From here on out every New Yorker cartoon caption should be “you were at my wedding, Denise” — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 26, 2019

You were at my wedding Denise is the new Bye Felicia — Mara Davis (@MaraDavis) March 26, 2019

You were at my wedding Denise — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 27, 2019

Guy with the megaphone: No justice!



Crowd: No peace!



Guy with megaphone: You were at my wedding!



Crowd (louder this time): Denise! — Colin Diersing (@cdiersing) March 26, 2019

Julius Caesar, while being stabbed in the back: you were at my wedding Denise... — Danny Page (@DannyPage) March 26, 2019

And for her part, McCain also seems amused with the at-large reaction to her comeback. "'You were at my wedding, Denise...' can be everyone's clap back to everyone, everywhere, forever," she tweeted in response to an article in People about the interaction. "My gift to the internet. Thank you for the support."

“You were at my wedding, Denise...” can be everyone’s clap back to everyone, everywhere, forever. My gift to the internet. Thank you for the support. ♥️ https://t.co/CiqsFUHLDI — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019