Marine Serre calls her clothing "futurewear." It's especially appropriate considering the fact that the 27-year-old French designer is one of fashion's greatest young stars, representing an exciting future for the industry. And Serre's just-released spring 2019 campaign, as shot in her hometown of Corrèze, France, is stunning. Stunning!
Serre's label has three distinct branches: a sustainable line for upcycled (clothing made from previously discarded garments) clothing, standard ready-to-wear, and a haute couture business. And so the campaign, shot and styled by longtime Serre collaborators Tanguy Poujol and Benoit Bethune, has three distinct images: one representing earth, one for wind, and one for fire. Models bask in the French countryside underneath blazing sunsets.
The pictures are simply incroyable. Check them out, below.
Photos by Tanguy Poujol and Benoit Bethune for Kristin Lambert Studio, courtesy of Marine Serre