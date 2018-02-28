John Galliano created an apocalypse-ready collection for Maison Martin Margiela, and sent models down the runway wearing them this morning, for the French house's Fall '18 Paris Fashion Week show.

We are calling the hoods and coats "hazmat suits," because the full-body coverage utilizing heavy puffers, trenches, sheer, shiny plastics used to make the stunning clothes, paired with chunky, "ugly" sneakers seems like something for wading through a toxic swamp, or breaking out of Alcatraz.

Perhaps it doesn't sound ready-to-wear, but what's more important is that the couture designer made uber-chic looks that were ready for anything, including but not limited to combat.

The severity of the looks were rendered more accessible with a range of color-blocked and iridescent hues of cobalt, cherry, canary, and camel. And slip dresses on deck, paired with bright, bold lip colors, of course.



As a total aside, I once decided that I if I ever designed a fashion label, it would be called MEN AIN'T SHIT, and it would look something like this: intentional man-repellant for all women and non-binary people in a world in which men are increasingly more repellant. Glad Galliano and his team of experts beat me to it. The final result is way chicer than what I might end up creating.

Photo via Getty