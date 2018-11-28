Lorde has been keeping things mysterious since completing her Melodrama tour, wiping her social media accounts and heading home to New Zealand for some much-needed rest. But she hasn't forgotten the fans! The singer sent out a sweet email yesterday thanking everyone who saw her shows over the past year, and hinting at her plans for the future.

"As you know, I don't really have social media anymore, but I wanted to share some pictures and thoughts from the end of the tour with you," she wrote.

"Tour is no joke, it takes so much from you, but it is the absolute brightest time. I've never felt richer than in those moments with you, all of us heaving to Green Light or singing Winter together, or Supercut. The way you took this record and made it yours will be a highlight of my life forever."

She shared that she has been spending her time off eating toast, swimming, and learning piano. Possibly in preparation for an album that might depart from Melodrama's exuberant pop sound:

"I haven't started properly on the next record yet, and I'm not sure how long it'll be. But I've been teaching myself how to play piano, and here and there little bits come out. I think this next one will probably be born around the piano in my house, me and my friends, keeping it simple. But we'll see," she explained. "For now I'm happy here at home, living quietly and simply, eating toast, going for walks, swimming. And you'll hear all about it soon enough."

Related | Lorde Blessed Us With a Frank Ocean Cover

One more thing: new merch is on the way! Namely "a couple of t-shirts or sweaters" to celebrate the end of Melodrama. This has been a Lorde update.