​Lizzo's 'Tempo' Video Has Diners, Drive-Ins and Ass Claps

Lizzo's Cuz I Love You has been making waves for months now, with her 2017 track, "Truth Hurts," making it into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album was celebrated upon its release for containing nothing but absolute bangers, from "Juice" to "Like a Girl." Now, "Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott)" is getting the full campaign treatment with a music video to top it all off.

"Tempo" is the kind of track that you don't even have to try to dance to — the throw-it-backs and ass claps just happen naturally. From the dripping woodwind-inspired beat to the finale flute solo, "Tempo" is a song for the club and the club only. This much power and bounce in the daytime would certainly cause a mass twerk-off.

The visual is just as fun as the track, and it has Lizzo and Missy Elliott as partners in crime in a diner parking lot packed full of low-riders dropping it low in unison to the beat. Lizzo is dressed in this year's biggest trend for the video: yeehaw chic. She's outfitted in a sparkly blue two-piece along with a fuzzy blue coat and red cowboy hat, while Missy's outfitted in a custom "Tempo" tracksuit — because what says diner dance-off more than a dynamic duo in western-wear and joggers?

Lizzo's been on a winning streak lately, likely spurred by the popularity her songs have gained from the lip-syncing app TikTok, so it's nice to see that she's got their support in the video, as well. The beginning scene shows Lizzo filming a TikTok of herself, making sure to show off the now-iconic filter options and music note logo. We stan TikTok spon-con for the queen of TikTok! Long may she reign.