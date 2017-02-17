After being suspended from Twitter since last May, the site reinstated Azealia's official account out of the blue last night. The talented rapper-singer has not yet tweeted to celebrate her return, but she did secretly drop a new track on her Soundcloud this afternoon.

Produced by Lunice, the track is called "Crown" and finds Ms. Banks switching back and forth between her rapid-fire rhymes and her sky-scraping operatic vocals. The beat fluctuates between garage and house, fast and slow—but of course, Azealia manages to hold her own in each style, letting the listener know that she is always "repping this crown."

Though the artist has not said anything about the release of this specific song, she did upload a picture of what appears to be a new contract to her private Twitter account on Wednesday, and is also believed to be working diligently on Fantasea II: The Second Wave, the followup to 2012's FANTASEA, and Business & Pleasure, the followup to 2014's Broke With Expensive Taste. And, given that she entirely blacked out her Instagram page a week ago, we can safely assume that the self-described bruja is brewing up something exciting. We'll just have to wait and see exactly what that will be.

Do a few death drops and listen to "Crown" below.

Splash photo via David X Prutting/BFA.com

