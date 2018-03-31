Lena Waithe Gushes About Her Wedding Plans and We're Sobbing

Lena Waithe is one of our forever faves, and we feel so hashtag blessed that she is out here creating her art. The entertainment world is a better place because she's in it. And the Master of None star is having the year of her life — and we're not just talking about her winning an Emmy award in 2017. Last year, Waithe also got engaged to her girlfriend, Alana Mayo, a production executive. Talk about a serious glow up. If there's one thing we love more than Waithe, it's a wedding, and the two combined are making our hearts explode.

Waithe spilled the deets on her upcoming wedding to People. "It's going to be super small, crazy small," she said. "It's almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends." Um hello Lena, can we be your friend? Can we come to the wedding and gift you a fancy food processor and kick back at the open bar and sob when the bride walks down the aisle?

She also said that planning the wedding happens in between her various projects. "It's a little nutty," said Waithe. "I'm trying to balance it out, but I'm really grateful." It's no understatement to say Waithe is busy: most recently, she stars in the new Spielberg-helmed sci-fi action flick Ready Player One. She also made a guest appearance on NBC's tear-jerking drama This Is Us and produced the Netflix original movie Step Sisters. On top of all that, Waithe created her own show, The Chi, for Showtime, and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Still, Waithe isn't viewing her wedding as an occasion to freak out. "We're anti-stress," she said. "We're trying to make it not a stressful situation, that's our goal." Another reason to love her: she's not having a nervous breakdown about her wedding. Us, on the other hand? The idea of planning a wedding makes us want to hide in the kitchen cabinets until our mom comes over and coaxes us out. Congratulations in advance to Waithe and Mayo!