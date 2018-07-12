Twenty-year-old Kylie Jenner's appearance on the cover of Forbes as the world's youngest self-made woman (and soon-to-be billionaire) sparked debate about what it really means to be self-made in America. Those not incapacitated by the existential crisis the story induced took to social media to ponder whether a person born into extreme wealth and fame can really be credited as a bootstrapper.

Given Kylie's unique status as the youngest member of one of the most currently recognizable families on the planet, does Kylie's entrepreneurial success with her cosmetics line pass muster with someone who started from the bottom (or even just mid-rung)?

Jenner fans celebrated her success, positing that while she obviously was born into privilege, it's her steadfast pursuit of capitalizing on that privilege makes her a businesswoman to admire. Others quoted the Fran Lebowitz proverb, "No one earns $100 million. You steal $100 million." References to Kris Jenner's brood being born on third base, or three inches left of home plate, ricocheted around Twitter. The ever-cheeky Dictionary.com account weighed in with its own implied answer: no.

Forbes (clearly) has its own definition of 'self-made,' determining its list of wealthy Americans by assigning scores of 1-10 based on an individual's inherited fortune, original class status, "significant hardships"and active hand in increasing their portfolio. A recent article presents Oprah as an example of a 10-tier self-made woman, with Steve Jobs' widow Lauren Powell Jobs as a 1. Like anything humans produce, these scores are biased and subjective, but are expected by readers to reflect the American value of rising to the top through pure grit and determination.

The cover startled us not only because of its star's baby face, but because Kylie Cosmetics is largely run from her mother Kris Jenner's "kitchen table." We are meant to believe this represents a new era of the free market, but Jenner's position at the top of the social media pyramid only proves that scaling the incline on your own is as implausible as ever. New technologies like social media have made it possible for businesses and individuals to reach more people than ever, allowing celebrities to leverage fame into extreme wealth (and the highest positions of political power), with the occasional one-off story of viral success obscuring the reality that social mobility in America is on the decline. Economists mark 1980 as the tipping point at which inequality of not just outcome but of opportunity because to rise, the same year Donald Trump started doing self-promoting interviews on national television—and the same year Kim Kardashian West was born.

In a country that glorifies rags-to-riches stories only after they're done unfolding, Kylie's Forbes cover is an inspiration to some and a reminder to others of just how difficult it is to be self-made in its truest definition. The rich getting richer may be news, but it's not new.

Photo via Getty

