PAPER cover girl and all-around boss Kim Kardashian talked leadership and love at the Creative & Cultivate summit in Los Angeles last Saturday. Like any effective public speaker, her advice was peppered with some personal anecdotes. But for Kim, establishing ethos is a little more interesting.

The reality-star-turned-mogul revealed how she knew Kanye was her ideal partner-in-crime. Was it his devil-may-care attitude? His relentless creativity? While these traits certainly didn't hurt, it was Kanye's sleeping habits that first won Kim over. "I sleep with the heat on... 80 degrees and socks and a robe, every single night," she said. "The first night I slept at Kanye's house... I won't say the date because I'll get in trouble, but years and years ago, he slept with the heat on and socks, and I was like, 'Omg, I met my soul mate.'"

According to Glamour, Kim also talked about her gripes with fame. She often wishes she could just "go outside and eat a churro and not have everyone up [her] ass." Stars: they're just like us!

Photo via Getty