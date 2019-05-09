Kendall Jenner's Beauty Brand Is Coming

Kendall Jenner might be the latest sister from the Kardashian Klan to launch her new beauty brand. Taking cues from the phenomenally successful Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, Kendall is reportedly all set to make her own mark in the industry and filed for a trademark earlier this week.



According to WWD, the model has reportedly filed a trademark request with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under names "Kendall Jenner" and "Kendall." The request includes a wide range of products, including perfume, shampoo, shower gels, skin cleansers, beauty masks, deodorants, nail polish, lip gloss, and body creams, among other things.

By the looks of it, the line mainly covers a huge swath of skincare with a few nominal makeup additions. This comes right after sister Kylie Jenner teased she's expanding her existing beauty empire to include skincare.

It's also a particularly lucrative time to do it, as many celebrities are swearing off makeup for a more "natural" look and brands continue to turn profits from their skincare divisions.



Moreover, Jenner will be coming into this venture with an array of experience dabbling into beauty over the years. Most recently, the 23-year-old partnered with dental care brand, Moon. She also became the brand ambassador for ProActiv, while sharing her own experience with acne and starred in an ad campaign for Estée Lauder.



No confirmation from Jenner herself on when the new brand will drop.