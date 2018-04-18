Karl Lagerfeld is known for designing stunning clothing, but he also has a history of being, well, problematiquè. In a recent interview for Numero Magazine, the creative director of Fendi and Chanel, Lagerfeld was critical of the #MeToo movement. Among other things, he called models "sordid," "stupid," and "toxic" for coming forward about accusations of sexual harassment on the job. Lagerfeld also said that models shouldn't work in the industry if they "don't want their pants pulled about" — referencing the sexual assault allegations against the noted stylist.

Naturally, he is being called out for his misogynistic, victim-blaming comments. Sarah Ziff of the Model Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving labor conditions for models, condemned Lagerfeld's "flippant dismissal of reports of abuse" in a statement. "Recent months have seen a seismic shift in public discussion of sexual misconduct in the workplace...the people who enable these conditions must be held accountable," said Ziff.

The Fashion Law also reiterated that Lagerfeld's comments are exactly why the #MeToo movement is so crucial to begin with. Actress and sexual assault activist Rose McGowan also criticized Lagerfeld, writing that "Karl, your cruelty is tired," and appeared to call for a boycott of Chanel.

Karl Lagerfeld Slams #MeToo Movement: 'If You Don't Want Your Pants Pulled About, Join a Nunnery'. Karl, your cruelty is tired. You've made so much money off of women's insecurities, time for you to ride off into the victim shaming sunset. #BoycottChanel #SisterIrene pic.twitter.com/JZfYIkyN4X

— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 15, 2018