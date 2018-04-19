Junglepussy Is Writing Love Songs About Herself

Last Friday, 26-year-old rapper Junglepussy (born Shayna McHale) decided to partake in an activity that she hadn't done in a while: watching TED Talks in her Brooklyn apartment. She had selected one called "The Art of Being Yourself," in which a Scottish guru of sorts tells the audience to "make your life your message."

"I'm doing a bunch of self-help Fridays up in my crib," she laughed. "No, I'm just kidding. It's really because I ran out of astrology videos to watch."

Junglepussy — Scorpio, Leo rising, moon in Leo — like countless members of the zodiac meme generation, is into astrology (as she raps on the triumphant single "State of the Union" ("My birthday Halloween so I'm freakier than you"). She is aware of her "Scorpionic" energy. "The ocean is the Earth's thermometer," she explains. "So imagine being a water sign. We feel it. Oh my gosh. Who feels it like us?"

There aren't many people who feel it like Junglepussy, whose relentlessly quotable lyrics are simultaneously wryly side-splitting and warm as a hug, rapped over luscious beats often manufactured by her longtime collaborator, the producer Shy Guy. Whenever the music feels languid, Junglepussy's confident flow snaps back like a rubber band. And she's ready for you to hear more of it.

In addition to "State of the Union" (which, as she told Dazed , should be called "State of the Pussy") and the blissed-out "Showers," featuring vocals from her three-year-old nephew, there's a third album on the horizon, which has yet to be formally announced or titled. It's been finished for over a year — JP wanted to point out that this means one of "State of the Union's" best bars, "I'm smoking Spike Lee joints/ She just gotta have it," was recorded ages before the She's Gotta Have It reboot was even announced.





"I'm trying to get into the hyper-productive millennial thing. That's what all the kids like: Fast food, fast music, fast love."





"I'm like 'ugh, it's April, this little bitch [the album] is still inside me and my computer,'" she says. "But it's okay because now I'm just like 'new music, more new music, more, more, more, more, more, more, more, more, more, more.' I'm trying to get into the hyper-productive millennial thing. That's what all the kids like: Fast food, fast music, fast love."

Junglepussy is nervous that people think she's been lazy; her last record, the lush Pregnant with Success, was released back in 2015. It doesn't seem like a long time ago, and the intervening years have been packed with work — JP was on the cover of a Barney's catalogue, lectured at Yale and Columbia, made her own brand of Junglepussy Juice (consisting of orange, pineapple, carrot, and ginger) and finished her album before filming a movie, the breastaraunt-set Support the Girls, starring Regina Hall, which premiered to raves at SXSW. But she's had to "be patient and put my big girl panties on" while waiting for the record release. "But I realized that it's cool, it's cool," she laughs. "People out there doing shit real fast, I'm like "That's cool, but you wanna go to McDonald's, or you wanna go to a fine dining, reservation-only restaurant?"



On top of her other projects, this year Junglepussy went on tour in Europe, playing shows in the UK, France, Germany, Poland, and Denmark. It was a mixed bag. "I feel so naïve sometimes," she says, shaking her head. "Even when I went on tour I was like 'Oh, yes. European tour, I'm so grateful. Thank you world, universe, all these people that want to see me.' And then I go over there and it's like the most disgusting racism I've ever experienced. Not at the venue and at the shows, of course that was all love, but the traveling and all that I feel like it was 1921. And then I was like 'Why did I think that I could just go across the country, just go do these shows, and that everything will be hunky dory?'"





An incident on a train in Poland was particularly upsetting, as if the phrase "train in Poland" wasn't ominous enough. Junglepussy was sitting with her DJ, another young black woman, when police were called to the train. She said they treated her like she had penises hanging off her head, souring what should have been a joyful experience. But in the face of vile treatment, Junglepussy still has faith, and jokes. "The little kids are going to hold it down for us," she says. "The ones behind us, they a little fucked up because they came right after us, but like the next [generation], the next batch. Like when the iPhones come out, you don't get the first batch iPhone. You gotta wait till they get the bugs out."

Throughout our interview, Junglepussy goes back and forth about politics and themes in her music, thinking out loud. Self-awareness in the face of global crisis was a factor in her (relatively short) album delay. "2015, 2016, those years sucked," says Junglepussy, somewhat cautiously. "I didn't want to shift the attention on me when the world was going through something way bigger than me."

JP goes on to say that she wants her "art, and everything else, to speak for my existence and my representation as a young, black artist," but she doesn't want to be unfairly pigeonholed; Junglepussy's music of course speaks to and reflects a broader identity, but it's primarily specific to her, and she wants it to be recognized as such. "I just want it to be Junglepussy above all," she says. "Above everything."

The album, still in limbo, is pure Junglepussy (a preview: there's a track featuring the legendary Gangsta Boo with a joyful hook about "feelin the dick all up in my armpit"). There are anecdotes about dating and sex — on one song, the rapper knows she's really into a guy because she "might like her better than Trader Joe's" — but it, like the musician's preferred TED Talks, is mainly about self-affirmation.





"I'm in love with myself right now and I'm in love with my family and I don't want to lie, so I write love songs about myself."

"I generally I just love, love songs," says Junglepussy, whose favorites include "Loving You" by Minnie Ripperton and, just in time for her semi-ironic resurgence, "Pieces of Me" by Ashlee Simpson. "I love to sing love songs, I like to write love songs, but I'm in love with myself right now and I'm in love with my family and I don't want to lie, so I write love songs about myself."

"I've really been figuring out what I want to represent and what I want to say and making sure that my music is the most true reflection of that," she continued. "The most pure, untainted, organic, no GMO music. Just natural organic growth." It's as bracing and tangy as a fresh-squeezed juice. Preferably cold-pressed.

Photography: James Emmerman

Makeup: Raisa Flowers

Styling: Gabriel Held

Photo Assistant: Saul Calvillo