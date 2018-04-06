If there's one thing we all need, it's more Jordan Peele. Luckily, Deadline reports that Peele is giving us more of his Academy Award-winning content, and his newest Amazon Originals project sounds like a doozy. The Get Out screenwriter will be producing a four-party docuseries about Lorena Bobbitt called Lorena; if you don't know why Bobbitt is famous, Google her. Go ahead, we'll wait.

"Jordan has proven himself as a captivating voice of social critique and we are excited to work with him on this project," said Heather Schuster, who is Head of Unscripted at Amazon Originals. "Lorena reframes Lorena Bobbitt's story around issues of sexism and domestic abuse and offers Prime members an exclusive new view into how America got her story wrong and maybe continues to get it wrong."

Bobbitt, of course, made national headlines in 1993 when she cut off her then-husband's penis with a kitchen knife after he'd fallen asleep. While that part of the story is the most salacious, Schuster's statement alludes to the horror that Bobbitt endured in her marriage. She was a victim of spousal rape, domestic abuse, and a culture that didn't take violence against women very seriously. Bobbitt was later found not guilty of "malicious wounding" by reason of insanity, but even today, the story of why she took such drastic self-defense measures is lost among the shock factor. Lorena seeks to correct the historical record.

It's a story that certainly deserves thoughtful, complex narration, and Peele's sensitivity will be an asset to the production. "With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice," said Peele to Deadline. "This is Lorena's story and we're honored to help her tell it."

No word on a release date, but you can bet we're going to watch every episode. Keep your eggplant emojis ready.