Jim Carrey Is Feuding with Benito Mussolini's Granddaughter

Jasmine Ting
2h

On today's most random famous people feuds: actor and comedian turned political artist Jim Carrey vs. the granddaughter of the late Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

On Saturday, Carrey tweeted out an illustration he had drawn of Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta Petacci hanging upside down — as they did back in 1945 — from a metal girder above a service station at the Piazzale Loreto in Milan. He wrote, "If you're wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta."

Alessandra Mussolini saw this, and responded directly to Carrey's tweet on Sunday, saying, "You are a bastard." She continued, "President @realDonaldTrump doesn't have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper."

She also proceeded to compare the death of her grandfather to tragedies like an explosion, Mt. Rushmore being made up of a bunch of white men as opposed to Native Americans, and Rosa Parks' incident at the bus.

Some decided to make fun of her on Twitter — and she was not having any of it. She replied to a Twitter user who shot back the "bastard" comment she made about Jim Carrey.

But it seems that the Internet's general feeling towards this whole thing is confusion, and surprise that Mussolini still has a living relative.

For now, this feud is one-sided as Jim hasn't responded or reacted to any of Alessandra's tweets.

Image via Getty

