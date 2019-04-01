On today's most random famous people feuds: actor and comedian turned political artist Jim Carrey vs. the granddaughter of the late Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

On Saturday, Carrey tweeted out an illustration he had drawn of Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta Petacci hanging upside down — as they did back in 1945 — from a metal girder above a service station at the Piazzale Loreto in Milan. He wrote, "If you're wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta."

If you're wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

Alessandra Mussolini saw this, and responded directly to Carrey's tweet on Sunday, saying, "You are a bastard." She continued, "President @realDonaldTrump doesn't have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper."

You are a bastard — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump doesn't have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

She also proceeded to compare the death of her grandfather to tragedies like an explosion, Mt. Rushmore being made up of a bunch of white men as opposed to Native Americans, and Rosa Parks' incident at the bus.

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Some decided to make fun of her on Twitter — and she was not having any of it. She replied to a Twitter user who shot back the "bastard" comment she made about Jim Carrey.

Or maybe with some of your family ... — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

do you want applause? — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

But it seems that the Internet's general feeling towards this whole thing is confusion, and surprise that Mussolini still has a living relative.

So was I alone in not knowing Benito Mussolini had a living descendant?



Who was on Twitter?



To be angry at the star of ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE for making a political cartoon about him? — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) March 31, 2019

Yeah so for some reason I guess it hadn't occured to me to ask whether or not Mussolini had any family that survived the war since.. y'know, usually don't expect that to be the case?



I remember there BEING an Italian senator named Mussolini, never wouldve dreamed she was related https://t.co/2WB9PFAvNu — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) March 31, 2019

Jimmy Carrey and Mussolini's actual granddaughter in a Twitter fight may be the most 2019 thing yet. — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) March 31, 2019

For now, this feud is one-sided as Jim hasn't responded or reacted to any of Alessandra's tweets.