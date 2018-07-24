Jean Paul Gaultier has long magnified and exaggerated French clichés on the runway. From fervent smoking and glossy Parisian nightclubs to Breton-stripped French naval uniforms, the 66-year-old designer has brought a bevy of French stereotypes into his collections. While Gaultier continues to explore these tropes at his biannual haute couture shows, his penchant for comedic commentary has recently extended to short films posted on the brand's Instagram account.

JPG's whimsical new series titled Parisian Clichés features model Vanessa Axente, stylist and costume designer Catherine Baba, and Manko Cabaret performer Allanah Starr. In each clip, written by Raphael Cioffi and directed by Alice Rosati, the trio partakes in hilariously absurd activities around Paris from "detoxing" with croissants and mimosas to spritzing flowers with perfume.

See our favorites from the series, below.

Photo via Instagram