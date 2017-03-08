Addressing how her position as a celebrated human rights lawyer has been affected by her high profile relationship Amal Clooney has said in a new interview that, contrary to what we all might have imagined, being married to actor husband George has helped her a whole lot.

Amal is currently representing a Yazidi survivor, who was captured and enslaved by ISIS and is suing the extremists for ongoing genocide. Sitting down with BBC's News at Six to discuss the case, Amal was asked how the spotlight has impacted her career, to which she replied that the extra publicity has been a "really good thing."