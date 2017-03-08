Addressing how her position as a celebrated human rights lawyer has been affected by her high profile relationship Amal Clooney has said in a new interview that, contrary to what we all might have imagined, being married to actor husband George has helped her a whole lot.

Amal is currently representing a Yazidi survivor, who was captured and enslaved by ISIS and is suing the extremists for ongoing genocide. Sitting down with BBC's News at Six to discuss the case, Amal was asked how the spotlight has impacted her career, to which she replied that the extra publicity has been a "really good thing."

"There's lots of my work that takes place behind closed doors that is not ever seen," Amal told the BBC. "I think if there are more people who now understand what's happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think it's a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get."

"I've interviewed former child soldiers and young girls who were raped and enslaved by ISIS. It's been the most harrowing testimony I've ever heard. We know that it's genocide, the UN has said so... and we are allowing it to happen without calling ISIS to account," she said of her case.

George has also spoken out about Amal's pregnancy, the couple are expecting twins, telling Paris Match neither will go to unstable nations where there the political unrest could endanger them.

"We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger," the actor said. "I will not go to South Sudan anymore or the Congo [and] Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome.

