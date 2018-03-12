Iconic French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy has died at age 91.
His partner, former haute couture designer Philippe Venet, confirmed the news to the AFP agency. "It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died," he said.
Givenchy was known for his designs that tapped into a romantic elegance perhaps best embodied by the little black dress Audrey Hepburn wore in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany's.
"It was...an enormous help to know that I looked the part... Then the rest wasn't so tough anymore. Givenchy's lovely simple clothes [gave me] the feeling of being whoever I played," Hepburn previously said of the designer. Inspired by his muse, Givenchy designed the suits and wool dresses Hepburn wore in 1957's Funny Face an 1966's How to Steal a Million.
Givenchy with Hepburn in his Parisian workshopGetty Images
The six foot, six inches tall designer also created iconic looks for former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. He studied alongside Pierre Balmain and Christian Dior after World War Two, and was also very close with Cristobal Balenciaga in the 1950s.
Jackie Kennedy in a tweed Givenchy suit, 1961Getty images
He started his own fashion house in 1952, which was then purchased by LVMH luxury group in 1988. (Givenchy remained the head of creative design for seven years). British designer Clare Waight Keller took over at the label in 2017.
Givenchy, Iman, David Bowie and Birgit De Ganay in 1991Getty images
"Hubert de Givenchy was a symbol of Parisian elegance for more than half a century," his label said on Monday. Givenchy's enduring legacy and popularity has been undeniable on recent red carpets, with major stars wearing custom designs by the French label (Beyoncé has worn the label no fewer than five times to the Met Gala).
Beyoncé at the 2016 Met Gala
Gal Gadot in Givenchy at the 2018 Oscars
Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy at the 2018 Oscars
Fans of the designer shared their tributes on Twitter:
Images via Getty