At the end of last month, we gave you a look at some portraits of the amazing queens who came to slay at the inaugural Drag Con in New York City. Now we have another batch of sickening shots from the two-day September extravaganza, with a new set of queens, including newly announced All Stars 3 competitor Trixie Mattel, putting it ALL out there (we see you, Violet Chachki). Scroll through the slideshow below and find your faves.

Photo Assistants: Joey Verbeck, Lindsay Heimer, Katherine McLeod, Sarah Hagey



Produced by Hannah Lifshutz, Carsten Scherma and Jake Greene