From putting Vladimir Putin's face on bedazzled T-shirts to apprenticing with Eileen Fisher, streetwear icon Heron Preston has never failed to defy expectation. His latest surprise is a full collaboration with symbol of suburban conformity and your high school queen bee's favorite shoe brand, UGG.

The official Heron Preston x UGG line made its debut yesterday at Preston's fall 2019 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Keeping the unforgettable silhouette and sheepskin, Preston reimagined the plain suede boots and slippers with industrial colors, waterproof construction, fluorescent pull-taps and sporty nylon accents. The result? An outdoorsy, update to a hyper-suburban, domestic shoe. Stamped of course, with a signature logo.

According to a press release, Heron linked up with UGG at this past Coachella, and had already made a limited 75-pair to test on friends. This past year, Heron was also featured in a 2018 UGG 40-year anniversary campaign, alongside Adwoa Aboah, Luka Sabbat and Lil Miquela.

"Heron personifies everything the UGG brand stands for: bold, creative and not afraid to take risks" said Andrea O'Donnell, President of fashion and lifestyle at UGG parent company Deckers.

"Taking various premium materials and techniques and applying them to iconic UGG silhouettes has been really exciting," said Preston. "I'm proud to share our collaboration at Paris Fashion Week and with the world after months of developments."

The designs went down the runway in Paris along with the rest of Heron's fall 2019 line. Check out the boots, below.