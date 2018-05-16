Helmut Lang is providing 12 models with the perfect solution to the endless frustrations of Tinder hookups.

To launch their Pre-Fall 2018 line, the luxury fashion brand found 12 single people living in New York City and asked them to model the new collection. Accompanying the images of the models is a caption urging people to email love@helmutlang.com if they would like to connect with any of the models, who will then actually be linked up with people who responded to the pseudo-classified ad.

The models, who are styled by Anna Santangelo, are photographed in a grainy '90s haze. Their photographs feature their names, ages, and a few details describing their job, interests, or life mottos. The models range in age from 21 to 85, and have a number of professions and interests including painting, bar tending, and hair styling.

The campaign subverts the corniness of turn-of-the-millenium dating shows, Ava Nirui, Helmut Lang's digital editor tells Vogue. She said, "I've always been super obsessed with the unique verbiage that goes with personal ads. I recently had a realization that I'm constantly matchmaking friends and thought it would be fun to invite these friends (and friends of friends) to be a part of the Helmut Lang community, while potentially helping them find love in their lives."

View the images below (and maybe get ready to send an email or two):

Photography: Alex Lee (Courtesy of Helmut Lang)