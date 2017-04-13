After Gucci leaked the model audition tapes in January, we had very high hopes for what appeared to be a campaign cast entirely with black models. Well, the images were released today, and Gucci really delivered. The fabulously groovy campaign, entitled "Soul Scene," is an homage to England's Northern Soul movement of the '60s, with photographer Glen Luchford taking visual cues from famed Malian photographer, Malick Sidibé, who documented the vibrant youth movement in 1960s Bamako.

In a release, Gucci described the campaign as "an exploration of the flamboyance and self-expression of men and women who challenge the conventions of society through performance, art and dance." Although POC representation on the runways has thankfully been on the uptick over the last couple seasons, with last fashion month featuring more diversity than ever before (literally), this kind of casting direction from a leading house like Gucci for a print campaign constitutes a major step forward, and hopefully a statement of intent for the future.

Check out the devastatingly fabulous shoot below. You may catch yourself reconsidering stirrup pants.





