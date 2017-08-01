The first promotional images for Gucci's "Bloom," the fragrance you might remember from its launch party that you weren't at, are finally here and let me tell you, it's a flower-filled eau de parfum dream.

Photographer Petra Collins, model Hari Nef and actress Dakota Johnson star in the Glen Luchford-shot campaign, donned head-to-toe in Gucci for creative director and perfect hair owner Alessandro Michelle's first women's fragrance. Also, you can now buy it, if you want, for a mere $124.

Ah, what a wonderful Tuberose absolute, Jasmine bud extract and Rangoon Creeper-time. Love me some Rangoon Creeper.

Go pick up a wee bottle and lie in a field somewhere, you deserve it.

