Gucci Tapped Hari Nef, Dakota Johnson, and Petra Collins for New Campaign and it's Just Magical
The first promotional images for Gucci's "Bloom," the fragrance you might remember from its launch party that you weren't at, are finally here and let me tell you, it's a flower-filled eau de parfum dream.
Photographer Petra Collins, model Hari Nef and actress Dakota Johnson star in the Glen Luchford-shot campaign, donned head-to-toe in Gucci for creative director and perfect hair owner Alessandro Michelle's first women's fragrance. Also, you can now buy it, if you want, for a mere $124.
Ah, what a wonderful Tuberose absolute, Jasmine bud extract and Rangoon Creeper-time. Love me some Rangoon Creeper.
Go pick up a wee bottle and lie in a field somewhere, you deserve it.
