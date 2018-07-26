With logo-mania more widespread than ever, the most popular fashion items should come as no surprise. According to Lyst's quarterly fashion report, it's the Gucci GG logo belt that reigns supreme when it comes to the hottest women's products.

Not only is Gucci having a major style moment as a champion of grandma-chic fashion trends, but the logo belt in particular is a favorite of it girls and models, like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, who have shown the world that a designer belt is just the thing your look needs to look more elevated than ever, whether you're wearing a date night mini skirt or casual cool vintage denim shorts.

