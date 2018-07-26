With logo-mania more widespread than ever, the most popular fashion items should come as no surprise. According to Lyst's quarterly fashion report, it's the Gucci GG logo belt that reigns supreme when it comes to the hottest women's products.
Not only is Gucci having a major style moment as a champion of grandma-chic fashion trends, but the logo belt in particular is a favorite of it girls and models, like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, who have shown the world that a designer belt is just the thing your look needs to look more elevated than ever, whether you're wearing a date night mini skirt or casual cool vintage denim shorts.
According to the search engine's data, Fila Disruptor sneakers come in second place, proving that nostalgia is alive and well. These dad sneakers have definitely been growing in popularity with the help of some higher fashion brands, like Stella McCartney and Balenciaga. And in third place is Gucci's logo print swimsuit, which is basically a summertime version of their iconic graphic T-shirt.
The top 10 list is an exercise in nostalgia, weighing heavily on the logo-clad. See the most popular women's products, below:
1. Gucci GG Logo Belt
2. Fila Disruptor Sneakers
3. Gucci Logo Print Swimsuit
4. Prada Nylon Belt Bag
5. Jacquemus Saudade Dress
6. Off White c/o Virgil Abloh Industrial Belt
7. Chanel Canvas Cap Toe Espadrilles
8. Celine Edge Sunglasses
9. Goat Whitney Dress
10. Balenciaga Platform Crocs
