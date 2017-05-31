Diane Zhou grew up in New Jersey and currently lives and works in Beijing and New York. Through a variety of media, her work explores the complexity of Chinese identity (both across diasporic populations as well as mainland China) through playful engagement with cultural artifacts such as bubble tea. I asked her about surfing the Chinese internet, her GIF-making process, and anime in contemporary art, and she answered in both text and GIF.



What does your desktop or workspace look like?

Where do you spend most of your time on the internet? How have your online habits changed since moving to Beijing?



Unfortunately I spend most of my time on social media like almost everyone else, but since coming to Beijing, I use more Chinese sites and apps. Because of the Great Firewall, China has its own online infrastructure. For me, the most important ones are WeChat (like whatsapp but with amazing animated stickers which are like emoji on steroids), and Taobao (like eBay but more powerful). My brain has been re-wired to need WeChat stickers in order to express my truest self. I feel stunted when I can't use them. I'm very enchanted by the power they seem to have; even if you've seen the same sticker many times, it brings a fresh punch of emotion each time it's used in conversation. I made my own stickers to express the gloom of a smoggy day in Beijing, and to see if I could harness that emotive power. I think I need to keep trying. On Taobao, I buy a lot of junk, but mainly I enjoy endlessly scrolling through just to see the product photos, which often seem to blatantly disregard the idea that product photography should be appealing. I first thought they were comical because they seem like such a perversion of what online product photography "should" be like, but they're interesting because they offer a partial glimpse into what Chinese people value and desire, and they have their own lexicon that differs from my America-centric expectations.

How does making GIFs inform your physical media practice and vice versa? Can you describe your GIF-making process?

GIFs need to be processed more quickly than physical media and they deliver more information in a short period of time. They are useful to me for executing simple ideas. GIFs can be refined pieces of art or internet debris; the ability to be read or used as either makes them a fluid medium. The fact that GIFs are sometimes just internet junk frees me to create without clear meaning. I often end up revisiting these ideas in physical media, and the fact that I've already thought through them using GIFs allows me to explore different angles.