Last weekend Bronx-born house DJs (and Beautiful People alumni) the Martinez Brothers took us along on a tour of their desert trip through the first weekend of California's annual flower-crown festival. Steven and Chris catalogued their adventures in Indio, from pool parties to the killer dance party during their set to hanging out with their fellow DJs. Peep the scene below and get pumped to see them play again tomorrow night.

Poolside at the Fendi villa on Friday--we did a shoot for "F is for Fendi" at their Coachella house, which was super dope. We got dressed in the new collection and did a few shots right before our set.

Our boy Tommy Dorfman came through the "F is for Fendi" shoot! We've been Netflix-ing his new series 13 Reasons Why. Fendi killed these looks.

Coachella crowd was on fire at the Yuma tent. We packed the place out; everyone in the crowd was dancing. Best believe we're going to run it back for this weekend.

Blessed to be playing in front of this crowd.

Chillin' at the house in Palm Springs—feels so good to be out here! Nice to just relax and have some downtime after festival craziness.

At Day Club Palm Springs—posted up, chillin' backstage before we go on. It's great how many parties there are in the area. Palm Springs is going off both weekends.

Day Club with Sasha and Hot Since 82—it was cool to chop it up with these guys after we played our set. Coachella is one of those festivals that brings everybody out. Daley is a really dope guy and Sasha is an OG. Much respect!

Pool party at Day Club—we did a takeover of IMG's Instagram and live streamed our set. Shoutout to everyone that tuned in for that! The Pool Party was lit, a great way to end our first weekend at Coachella.

Photos courtesy of the Martinez Brothers.