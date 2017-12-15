Remember when we were all net-neutrality-schmet-schmeutrality? We were all, they couldn't possibly take our precious connection to everything at the tip of our fingertips away? Well, apparently they can, which will also mean no more access to the backbone of American sexuality: free online porn.

The FCC's vote yesterday to end net neutrality could mean you will likely pay for everything prior to venturing online, from social media to gaming to adult entertainment. Massive online porn streaming site, Pornhub, took the news well:

As did @roberttoch1998:

Pornhub has grown to be not just the most popular porn destination, but one of the most highly-trafficked sites online. In 2016, Pornhub viewers reportedly used 3,110 petabytes of bandwidth, which is a whole lot of free videos. Not only would the loss of net neutrality obviously limit access without paying, but it would also make it impossible for users to watch porn anonymously. Byeee Google Incognito!

So head out and watch to your heart's content today, before we wave goodbye to America's favorite past-time.

Photo courtesy of Pornhub

