Remember Fiorucci? The 70s label/symbol for everything that is sexy and good in the world, fronted by two adorable cherubs? Well, they're back friends.

The Italian label's return is yet another indicator that disco in 2017 is very much come-up and (hopefully) here to stay. Fiorrucci was a regular fixture at Studio 54 on the bodies of the brightest stars in the business (Madonna! Grace Jones! Cher!). The New York flagship store was also an event hot-spot, it was even the site of OG Queen Andy Warhol's launch of Interview Magazine .



Coming in hot on social media just a month ago with a saucy archival pic – who doesn't love a good jean that unzips in the back? ;~) – Fiorucci sealed the relaunch deal by tweeting a cheeky video that encourages followers to "Put 2016 behind [them]", featuring many a Fiorucci-swathed bum.

Considering Fiorucci conveniently rhymes with Gucci , I can only imagine we should also be poised for more than just Fiorucci's disco reinvigoration, but likely a full-integration into hip-hop culture. With that many boujee butts, the possibilities are endless.

