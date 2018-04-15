Donald Glover is Hosting SNL, with Childish Gambino as the Musical Guest

Donald Glover is making his first appearance on Saturday Night Live as the host of the May 5th episode. And it only makes sense for him to bring his alter ego Childish Gambino along as the musical guest.

Since the official SNL Twitter account made the announcement, fans have been expressing their excitement, while also having their fun with the situation.

Donald Glover: "Ladies and gentleman, Childish. Gambino."

*rips tearaway pants and hurdles over audience members as intro to Redbone plays*

Childish Gambino: "Dayliiiiight..." https://t.co/1gQ3axaQ4H

— Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) April 15, 2018

Donald Glover hosting SNL the same night Childish Gambino is performing? He really out there living that Hannah Montana lifestyle pic.twitter.com/Bq9wFfX6yk

— 💫anaiis // 3💫 (@anaiismlopez) April 15, 2018

when donald glover hosts snl and childish gambino performs on may 5th pic.twitter.com/P3k31A19Dc

— ⚯͛ (@SCARLETWlTCCH) April 15, 2018

Have y'all ever seen Donald Glover and Childish Gambino in the same room tho? https://t.co/aiKoZho4Po

— Matthew (@matt_delisle10) April 15, 2018

Jokes aside, we're hoping the Atlanta star premieres new music during the show. Although no surprise reveal will probably ever top Cardi B's baby bump.

