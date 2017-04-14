The long-rumored sequel to the cult 1980s musical film Labyrinth, featuring David Bowie in his iconic role as a nefarious (and sexually suggestive) goblin king, is finally happening.

Filmmaker Fede Alvarez will write and direct the film, and Lisa Henson, the daughter of the late, legendary director Jim Henson, will produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Instead of a reboot or remake, the sequel will actually be a continuation of the original story, which starred Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a teenage girl on a quest to save her younger brother from Bowie's Goblin King Jareth. Sarah's musical journey through a wild maze filled with challenges, fantastically creepy puppets creatures, and a gyrating David Bowie in full makeup, inspired countless nightmares, sexual awakenings, and combinations of the two. The sequel will not feature Bowie's character, which is probably for the best.

While the news makes us ever more nostalgic for Bowie's magic, we still can't wait for the new film.

