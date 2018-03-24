Craigslist shuts down its personal ads section — in the US, at least.
The shutdown of the personals section follows Congress' passing of H.R. 1865, an act that fights online sex trafficking in the country. This piece of legislation holds websites accountable for any criminal misuse of their services. Craigslist released a statement saying, "We can't take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services, so we are regretfully taking craigslist personals offline."
The website, to most of the mainstream online world, is known to be a cesspool for stranger danger and scams. But the Internet isn't all happy about this move. While some are just upset about losing their fun flings, others are mourning the loss of a channel for sex workers to safely screen clients.
Still, others are talking about how this violates Americans' rights to free speech, and how FOSTA/ SESTA is unconstitutional.
And in light of the current issues surrounding gun laws, people are calling out Congress for holding third-party websites like Craigslist accountable, but not gun manufacturers or retailers.
Yet again, Twitter raises some pretty good points. We're all for making cyberspace safe, but is this "anti-sex trafficking" bill really the solution we need?